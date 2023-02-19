Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

