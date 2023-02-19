Cardano Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion and $322.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.96 or 0.06878370 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00081353 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00030201 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00058685 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00031741 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,684,561 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
