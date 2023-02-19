Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $13.97 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and $305.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.96 or 0.06867800 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079219 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028407 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00058455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010380 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029172 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,691,823 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
