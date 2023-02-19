Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

COF opened at $111.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

