Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.86.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
