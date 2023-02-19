Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.