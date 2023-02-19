CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.61. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

