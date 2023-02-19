CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.61. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

