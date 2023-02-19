CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.61. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.