CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

