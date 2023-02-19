C2X Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, C2X has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and approximately $118.62 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

According to CryptoCompare, "C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is "CTX" and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed."

