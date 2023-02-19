Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 63,663 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,663 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $43,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

