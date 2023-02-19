Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,681 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,681 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $119,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. 343,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,289. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

