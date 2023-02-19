Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 40,899 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,899 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 3,549,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.41%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.