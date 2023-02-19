Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,063 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.41% of EMCOR Group worth $77,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EME traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.19. 268,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

