Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Copart worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Copart by 147.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Copart by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 134,161 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Copart by 51.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Copart by 332.3% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $68.40. 2,091,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

