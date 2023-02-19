Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Invests $7.10 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 13,768,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

