Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.96 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,078 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of CGI worth $59,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CGI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 243,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36.

A number of analysts have commented on GIB shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

