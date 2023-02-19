Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $180.09 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,079 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 2.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Carrier Global worth $180,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,397. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

