BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

