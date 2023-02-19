Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bruker by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 259,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 144,861 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

