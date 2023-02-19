BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lessened its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,633 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for about 16.9% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of BRP Group worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 114,083 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

