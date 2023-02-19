Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

