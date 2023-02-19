Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $44.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

BIP stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

