Brokerages Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) PT at $7.83

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WeWork by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WeWork by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WeWork by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. WeWork has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WeWork will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.