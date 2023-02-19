Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Okta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $188.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

