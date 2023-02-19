Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

