Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $56.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Century Communities
Century Communities Trading Down 4.6 %
Century Communities stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
