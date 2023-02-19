Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 520

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.33 ($6.30).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.89) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,476.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

