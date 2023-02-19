Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 520

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.33 ($6.30).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.89) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).
Aviva Stock Down 0.0 %
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.