Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $21.00

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after buying an additional 945,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

