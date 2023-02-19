Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $24.44.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.