Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

