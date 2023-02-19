BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -297.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

