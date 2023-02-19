Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
