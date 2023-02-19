BMO Capital Markets Increases Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.50

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
