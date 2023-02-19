BMO Capital Markets Increases Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.50

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

