Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

OWL stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -450.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

