Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.20

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.20 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($1.99). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.02), with a volume of 15,025 shares.

Blancco Technology Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,533.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

