BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $618.65

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 618.65 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 639.97 ($7.77). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 634 ($7.70), with a volume of 134,630 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 618.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.85. The company has a market capitalization of £641.35 million and a PE ratio of 267.51.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.