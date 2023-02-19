BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

