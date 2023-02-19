BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001818 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.