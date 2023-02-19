BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $108.31 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

