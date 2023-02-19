Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.54.

BIIB opened at $278.38 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

