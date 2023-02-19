Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $155.74 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.56 or 0.06854029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

