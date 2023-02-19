Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €36.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €40.48 ($43.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 1 year high of €63.84 ($68.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.