Beazley’s (BZLYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $875.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.55) to GBX 748 ($9.08) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $685.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

