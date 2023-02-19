Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

