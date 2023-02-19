Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

