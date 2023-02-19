Barclays Raises Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.