Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €52.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.1 %

Nemetschek stock opened at €50.66 ($54.47) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a twelve month high of €115.90 ($124.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

