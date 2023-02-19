Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

