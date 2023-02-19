Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

