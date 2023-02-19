Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Head to Head Review

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $331.72 million 3.27 $120.94 million $1.88 9.58 Professional $107.18 million 3.69 $21.36 million $1.56 18.37

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Banc of California has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banc of California and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 1 0 2.33 Professional 0 4 0 0 2.00

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Professional has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Professional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 31.00% 13.52% 1.38% Professional 20.67% 10.57% 0.93%

Summary

Banc of California beats Professional on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

